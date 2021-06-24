Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 30 14 .682 — Fresno (Colorado) 27…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 30 14 .682 — Fresno (Colorado) 27 17 .614 3 Modesto (Seattle) 24 20 .545 6 Stockton (Oakland) 18 26 .409 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 23 20 .535 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 21 23 .477 2½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 20 23 .465 3 Visalia (Arizona) 12 32 .273 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Modesto 5

Visalia 10, Fresno 9

San Jose 9, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Stockton 6, Inland Empire 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno 3, Visalia 1

San Jose 9, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Modesto 4, Lake Elsinore 0

Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

