Low-A West Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|27
|17
|.614
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|24
|20
|.545
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|18
|26
|.409
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|21
|23
|.477
|2½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|12
|32
|.273
|11½
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 11, Modesto 5
Visalia 10, Fresno 9
San Jose 9, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Stockton 6, Inland Empire 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Fresno 3, Visalia 1
San Jose 9, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Modesto 4, Lake Elsinore 0
Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8
|Thursday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
