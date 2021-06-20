Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|26
|15
|.634
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|22
|19
|.537
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|16
|25
|.390
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|18
|22
|.450
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|30
|.268
|11½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Visalia 2
Stockton 14 Fresno 4
Modesto 2, San Jose 1
Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 2
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 13, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 3
Stockton 8, Fresno 5, 10 innings
Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
