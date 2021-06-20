Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 28 13 .683 — Fresno (Colorado) 26…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 28 13 .683 — Fresno (Colorado) 26 15 .634 2 Modesto (Seattle) 22 19 .537 6 Stockton (Oakland) 16 25 .390 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 22 18 .550 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 20 21 .488 2½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 18 22 .450 4 Visalia (Arizona) 11 30 .268 11½

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Visalia 2

Stockton 14 Fresno 4

Modesto 2, San Jose 1

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 13, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 3

Stockton 8, Fresno 5, 10 innings

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

