Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 1:09 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 28 13 .683
Fresno (Colorado) 26 15 .634 2
Modesto (Seattle) 22 19 .537 6
Stockton (Oakland) 16 25 .390 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 22 18 .550
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 20 21 .488
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 18 22 .450 4
Visalia (Arizona) 11 30 .268 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Visalia 2

Stockton 14 Fresno 4

Modesto 2, San Jose 1

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 13, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 3

Stockton 8, Fresno 5, 10 innings

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

