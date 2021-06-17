CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 1:11 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 26 12 .684
Fresno (Colorado) 25 13 .658 1
Modesto (Seattle) 21 17 .553 5
Stockton (Oakland) 14 24 .368 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 20 17 .541
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 19 19 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 16 21 .432 4
Visalia (Arizona) 10 28 .263 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Visalia 2

Fresno 14, Stockton 3

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 10, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Stockton 11, Fresno 5

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

