Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|25
|13
|.658
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|21
|17
|.553
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|14
|24
|.368
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|21
|.432
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|28
|.263
|10½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Visalia 2
Fresno 14, Stockton 3
San Jose 6, Modesto 5
Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia 10, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Stockton 11, Fresno 5
San Jose 6, Modesto 5
Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
