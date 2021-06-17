Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 26 12 .684 — Fresno (Colorado) 25…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 26 12 .684 — Fresno (Colorado) 25 13 .658 1 Modesto (Seattle) 21 17 .553 5 Stockton (Oakland) 14 24 .368 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 20 17 .541 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 19 19 .500 1½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 16 21 .432 4 Visalia (Arizona) 10 28 .263 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Visalia 2

Fresno 14, Stockton 3

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 10, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Stockton 11, Fresno 5

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 2

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.