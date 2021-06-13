CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 10:07 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 24 12 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 24 12 .667
Modesto (Seattle) 21 15 .583 3
Stockton (Oakland) 13 23 .361 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 19 16 .543
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 17 19 .472
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 16 19 .457 3
Visalia (Arizona) 9 27 .250 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6

Fresno 7, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6

San Jose 12, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire 6, Visalia 0

Fresno 5, Modesto 3

San Jose 9, Stockton 8

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

