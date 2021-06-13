Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|21
|15
|.583
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|13
|23
|.361
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|19
|.472
|2½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|16
|19
|.457
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|27
|.250
|10½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6
Fresno 7, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6
San Jose 12, Stockton 2
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire 6, Visalia 0
Fresno 5, Modesto 3
San Jose 9, Stockton 8
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
