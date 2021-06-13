Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 23 12 .657 — San Jose (San Francisco) 23…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 23 12 .657 — San Jose (San Francisco) 23 12 .657 — Modesto (Seattle) 21 14 .600 2 Stockton (Oakland) 13 22 .371 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 19 15 .559 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 16 19 .457 3½ Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 15 19 .441 4 Visalia (Arizona) 9 26 .257 10½

Friday’s Games

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 4

San Jose 5, Stockton 0

Modesto 13, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6

Fresno 7, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6

San Jose 12, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

