Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|13
|22
|.371
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|16
|19
|.457
|3½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|15
|19
|.441
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|9
|26
|.257
|10½
___
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 6, Inland Empire 4
San Jose 5, Stockton 0
Modesto 13, Fresno 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6
Fresno 7, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 6
San Jose 12, Stockton 2
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.