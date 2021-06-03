CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 1:00 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 18 8 .692
Fresno (Colorado) 16 10 .615 2
San Jose (San Francisco) 16 10 .615 2
Stockton (Oakland) 11 15 .423 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 13 12 .520
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 12 13 .480 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 15 .423
Visalia (Arizona) 6 20 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 1

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose 5

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto 10, San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

