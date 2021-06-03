Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 18 8 .692 — Fresno (Colorado) 16 10 .615…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 18 8 .692 — Fresno (Colorado) 16 10 .615 2 San Jose (San Francisco) 16 10 .615 2 Stockton (Oakland) 11 15 .423 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 13 12 .520 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 12 13 .480 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 15 .423 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 6 20 .231 7½

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 1

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose 5

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Thursday’s Games

Modesto 10, San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

