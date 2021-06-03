Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|10
|.615
|2
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|10
|.615
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|12
|13
|.480
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|15
|.423
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|20
|.231
|7½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 4, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2
Fresno 8, Visalia 1
Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose 5
Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings
Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4
|Thursday’s Games
Modesto 10, San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.