Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 1:09 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 17 8 .680
San Jose (San Francisco) 16 9 .640 1
Fresno (Colorado) 15 10 .600 2
Stockton (Oakland) 10 15 .400 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 13 11 .542
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 13 .458 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 14 .440
Visalia (Arizona) 6 19 .240

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 1

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

