Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Fresno (Colorado)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|14
|.440
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|19
|.240
|7½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Modesto 6, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1
San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 4, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2
Fresno 8, Visalia 1
Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.