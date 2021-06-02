Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 17 8 .680 — San Jose (San Francisco) 16…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 17 8 .680 — San Jose (San Francisco) 16 9 .640 1 Fresno (Colorado) 15 10 .600 2 Stockton (Oakland) 10 15 .400 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 13 11 .542 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 13 .458 2 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 14 .440 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 6 19 .240 7½

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 1

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

