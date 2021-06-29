CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 11:02 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 26 22 .542
Jupiter (Miami) 22 26 .458 4
Daytona (Cincinnati) 21 28 .429
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 17 31 .354 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 32 15 .681
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 33 16 .673
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 28 21 .571 5
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 25 23 .521
Dunedin (Toronto) 20 27 .426 12
Lakeland (Detroit) 16 31 .340 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Palm Beach 13, Fort Myers 7

Clearwater 4, Daytona 3

St. Lucie 5, Dunedin 4

Tampa 15, Lakeland 2

Bradenton 8, Jupiter 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jupiter at Tampa, ppd.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, ppd.

Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 2

St. Lucie at Clearwater, ppd.

Daytona 3, Lakeland 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Clearwater, Noon

Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

