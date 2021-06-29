Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 26 22 .542 — Jupiter (Miami) 22…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 26 22 .542 — Jupiter (Miami) 22 26 .458 4 Daytona (Cincinnati) 21 28 .429 5½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 17 31 .354 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 32 15 .681 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 33 16 .673 — Fort Myers (Minnesota) 28 21 .571 5 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 25 23 .521 7½ Dunedin (Toronto) 20 27 .426 12 Lakeland (Detroit) 16 31 .340 16

Sunday’s Games

Palm Beach 13, Fort Myers 7

Clearwater 4, Daytona 3

St. Lucie 5, Dunedin 4

Tampa 15, Lakeland 2

Bradenton 8, Jupiter 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jupiter at Tampa, ppd.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, ppd.

Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 2

St. Lucie at Clearwater, ppd.

Daytona 3, Lakeland 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Clearwater, Noon

Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.