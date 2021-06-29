Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|26
|.458
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|21
|28
|.429
|5½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|17
|31
|.354
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|28
|21
|.571
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|25
|23
|.521
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|20
|27
|.426
|12
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|16
|31
|.340
|16
___
|Sunday’s Games
Palm Beach 13, Fort Myers 7
Clearwater 4, Daytona 3
St. Lucie 5, Dunedin 4
Tampa 15, Lakeland 2
Bradenton 8, Jupiter 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Jupiter at Tampa, ppd.
Dunedin at Palm Beach, ppd.
Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 2
St. Lucie at Clearwater, ppd.
Daytona 3, Lakeland 1
|Wednesday’s Games
St. Lucie at Clearwater, Noon
Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Jupiter at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
