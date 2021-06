Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21 23 .477 3 Daytona (Cincinnati) 18 25 .419 5½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 14 30 .318 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 29 14 .674 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 29 15 .659 ½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 27 17 .614 2½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 22 21 .512 7 Dunedin (Toronto) 17 24 .415 11 Lakeland (Detroit) 15 27 .357 13½

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 15, Jupiter 2

Dunedin at St. Lucie, ppd.

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings

Tampa at Lakeland, susp.

Clearwater 9, Daytona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 1, susp.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 2, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 4, Lakeland 3, game 1

Tampa at Lakeland , game 2

Daytona at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

