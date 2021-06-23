Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|29
|.326
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|28
|15
|.651
|½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|26
|17
|.605
|2½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|15
|26
|.366
|12½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Bradenton 11 Tampa 6
St. Lucie 6, Jupiter 4
Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3
Palm Beach 9, Daytona 4
|Monday’s Games
no games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Bradenton 15, Jupiter 2
Dunedin at St. Lucie, ppd.
Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings
Tampa at Lakeland, susp.
Clearwater 9, Daytona 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Daytona at Clearwater, noon
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
