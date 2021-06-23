Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21 22 .488 2½ Daytona (Cincinnati) 18 25 .419 5½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 14 29 .326 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 28 14 .667 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 28 15 .651 ½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 26 17 .605 2½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 22 21 .512 6½ Dunedin (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10½ Lakeland (Detroit) 15 26 .366 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Bradenton 11 Tampa 6

St. Lucie 6, Jupiter 4

Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3

Palm Beach 9, Daytona 4

Monday’s Games

no games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 15, Jupiter 2

Dunedin at St. Lucie, ppd.

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings

Tampa at Lakeland, susp.

Clearwater 9, Daytona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Clearwater, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.