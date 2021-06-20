Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548 — Jupiter (Miami) 21 21 .500 2 Daytona (Cincinnati) 18 24 .429 5 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 14 28 .333 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 28 14 .667 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 27 15 .643 1 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 25 17 .595 3 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 21 21 .500 7 Dunedin (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10½ Lakeland (Detroit) 15 26 .366 12½

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 7, Bradenton 6

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 5

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 10, Lakeland 4

Daytona 10, Palm Beach 9

Sunday’s Games

Bradenton 11 Tampa 6

St. Lucie 6, Jupiter 4

Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3

Palm Beach 9, Daytona 4

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 11 a.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Clearwater, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

