Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 8:48 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548
Jupiter (Miami) 21 21 .500 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 18 24 .429 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 14 28 .333 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 28 14 .667
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 27 15 .643 1
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 25 17 .595 3
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 21 21 .500 7
Dunedin (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10½
Lakeland (Detroit) 15 26 .366 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 7, Bradenton 6

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 5

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 10, Lakeland 4

Daytona 10, Palm Beach 9

Sunday’s Games

Bradenton 11 Tampa 6

St. Lucie 6, Jupiter 4

Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3

Palm Beach 9, Daytona 4

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 11 a.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona at Clearwater, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

