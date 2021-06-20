Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|24
|.429
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|28
|.333
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|27
|15
|.643
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|25
|17
|.595
|3
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|21
|.500
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|15
|26
|.366
|12½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa 7, Bradenton 6
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 5
Dunedin 9, Clearwater 4
Fort Myers 10, Lakeland 4
Daytona 10, Palm Beach 9
|Sunday’s Games
Bradenton 11 Tampa 6
St. Lucie 6, Jupiter 4
Fort Myers 3, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3
Palm Beach 9, Daytona 4
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Jupiter at Bradenton, 11 a.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Daytona at Clearwater, noon
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.