CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 20 17 .541
Jupiter (Miami) 19 18 .514 1
Daytona (Cincinnati) 15 21 .417
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 11 25 .306
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 27 10 .730
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 23 14 .622 4
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 20 17 .541 7
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 19 18 .514 8
Lakeland (Detroit) 15 21 .417 11½
Dunedin (Toronto) 14 22 .389 12½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 10, Bradenton 5

Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 7

Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1, 11 innings

Palm Beach at Daytona, susp.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up