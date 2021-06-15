Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 20 17 .541 — Jupiter (Miami) 19…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 20 17 .541 — Jupiter (Miami) 19 18 .514 1 Daytona (Cincinnati) 15 21 .417 4½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 11 25 .306 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 27 10 .730 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 23 14 .622 4 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 20 17 .541 7 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 19 18 .514 8 Lakeland (Detroit) 15 21 .417 11½ Dunedin (Toronto) 14 22 .389 12½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 10, Bradenton 5

Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 7

Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1, 11 innings

Palm Beach at Daytona, susp.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

