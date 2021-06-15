Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|18
|.514
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|15
|21
|.417
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|11
|25
|.306
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|14
|.622
|4
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|20
|17
|.541
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|19
|18
|.514
|8
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|15
|21
|.417
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
___
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 10, Bradenton 5
Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 7
Lakeland 2, Fort Myers 1, 11 innings
Palm Beach at Daytona, susp.
|Wednesday’s Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.