Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 13 .552 — Jupiter (Miami) 15 14 .517 1 Daytona (Cincinnati) 13 16 .448 3 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 8 21 .276 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 21 8 .724 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 19 10 .655 2 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 16 13 .552 5 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 15 14 .517 6 Lakeland (Detroit) 13 16 .448 8 Dunedin (Toronto) 9 20 .310 12

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1

Dunedin 12, Bradenton 2

Fort Myers 3, St. Lucie 2

Clearwater 10, Daytona 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 12, Lakeland 3, game 1

Tampa 7, Lakeland 4, game 2

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 1

Bradenton 11, Dunedin 1

Fort Myers 9, St. Lucie 4

Clearwater 10, Daytona 9, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, Noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, Noon

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, Noon

Bradenton at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

