Low-A Southeast Glance

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|21
|.276
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|15
|14
|.517
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|20
|.310
|12
|Friday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1
Dunedin 12, Bradenton 2
Fort Myers 3, St. Lucie 2
Clearwater 10, Daytona 4
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa 12, Lakeland 3, game 1
Tampa 7, Lakeland 4, game 2
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 1
Bradenton 11, Dunedin 1
Fort Myers 9, St. Lucie 4
Clearwater 10, Daytona 9, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, Noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, Noon
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, Noon
Bradenton at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
