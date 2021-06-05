CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 11:32 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 13 .552
Jupiter (Miami) 15 14 .517 1
Daytona (Cincinnati) 13 16 .448 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 8 21 .276 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 21 8 .724
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 19 10 .655 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 16 13 .552 5
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 15 14 .517 6
Lakeland (Detroit) 13 16 .448 8
Dunedin (Toronto) 9 20 .310 12

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1

Dunedin 12, Bradenton 2

Fort Myers 3, St. Lucie 2

Clearwater 10, Daytona 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 12, Lakeland 3, game 1

Tampa 7, Lakeland 4, game 2

Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 1

Bradenton 11, Dunedin 1

Fort Myers 9, St. Lucie 4

Clearwater 10, Daytona 9, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, Noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, Noon

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, Noon

Bradenton at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

