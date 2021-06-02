Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|18
|.308
|10½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 5, Lakeland 4
Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5
Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0
Clearwater 2, Daytona 1
Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 6th inning
|Wednesday’s Games
Palm Beach 10, Jupiter 9, 7 innings, game 1
Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 2, game 2
Lakeland 4, Tampa 4, susp.
Bradenton 1, Dunedin 0
Fort Myers 8, St. Lucie 4
Clearwater 8, Daytona 2
|Thursday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
