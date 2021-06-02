VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 11:37 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 10 .615
Jupiter (Miami) 13 13 .500 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 14 .462 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 7 19 .269 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 17 9 .654
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 13 13 .500
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 13 13 .500
Lakeland (Detroit) 12 13 .480 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 18 .308 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 4

Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5

Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0

Clearwater 2, Daytona 1

Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 6th inning

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach 10, Jupiter 9, 7 innings, game 1

Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 2, game 2

Lakeland 4, Tampa 4, susp.

Bradenton 1, Dunedin 0

Fort Myers 8, St. Lucie 4

Clearwater 8, Daytona 2

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

