CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 9 .640
Jupiter (Miami) 12 12 .500
Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 13 .480 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 18 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 12 13 .480 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 12 13 .480 6
Lakeland (Detroit) 12 13 .480 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 17 .320 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 13, Dunedin 10

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2

St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 4

Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5

Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0

Clearwater 2, Daytona 1

Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 4th inning

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up