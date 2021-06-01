Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|18
|.250
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|17
|.320
|10
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa 13, Dunedin 10
Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2
St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3
Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0
Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 5, Lakeland 4
Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5
Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0
Clearwater 2, Daytona 1
Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 4th inning
|Wednesday’s Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.