Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 9 .640 — Jupiter (Miami) 12 12 .500 3½ Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 13 .480 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 18 .250 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640 2 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 12 13 .480 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 12 13 .480 6 Lakeland (Detroit) 12 13 .480 6 Dunedin (Toronto) 8 17 .320 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 13, Dunedin 10

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2

St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 4

Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5

Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0

Clearwater 2, Daytona 1

Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 4th inning

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

