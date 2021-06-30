Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|21
|.571
|
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|34
|.306
|13½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|33
|16
|.673
|
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|22
|.560
|5½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|24
|.510
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|36
|.280
|19½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|33
|15
|.688
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|25
|21
|.543
|7
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|22
|27
|.449
|11½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10
Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 20, Fredericksburg 3
Augusta 6, Columbia 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1
Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1
Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2
Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5
Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7
Augusta 1, Columbia 0
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
