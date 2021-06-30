Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 11:32 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 29 20 .592 ½
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 21 .571 
Fayetteville (Houston) 20 29 .408 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 34 .306 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 33 16 .673 
Salem (Boston) 28 22 .560
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 24 .510 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 36 .280 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 33 15 .688 
Columbia (Kansas City) 25 21 .543 7
Augusta (Atlanta) 22 27 .449 11½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 21 28 .429 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 20, Fredericksburg 3

Augusta 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1

Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 1, Columbia 0

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

