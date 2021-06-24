CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 10:17 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 27 16 .628 
Down East (Texas) 25 19 .568
Fayetteville (Houston) 17 26 .395 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 12 32 .273 15½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 27 16 .628 
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 24 19 .558 3
Salem (Boston) 24 21 .533 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 31 .311 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 28 15 .651 
Columbia (Kansas City) 23 18 .561 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 20 24 .455
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 24 .455

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3

Carolina 8, Down East 4

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Charleston 5, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 2, Down East 1, game 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3, game 2

Lynchburg 5, Salem 2

Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Augusta 7, Charleston 2

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

