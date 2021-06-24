Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|27
|16
|.628
|
|Down East (Texas)
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|26
|.395
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|32
|.273
|15½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|27
|16
|.628
|
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|21
|.533
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|31
|.311
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|28
|15
|.651
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|23
|18
|.561
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3
Carolina 8, Down East 4
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
Charleston 5, Augusta 3
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 2, Down East 1, game 1
Down East 4, Carolina 3, game 2
Lynchburg 5, Salem 2
Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Augusta 7, Charleston 2
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
