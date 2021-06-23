CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 26 15 .634 
Down East (Texas) 24 18 .571
Fayetteville (Houston) 16 26 .381 10½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 12 31 .279 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 26 16 .619 
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 23 19 .548 3
Salem (Boston) 24 20 .545 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 30 .318 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 28 14 .667 
Columbia (Kansas City) 22 18 .550 5
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 23 .465
Augusta (Atlanta) 19 24 .442

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 7, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3

Carolina 8, Down East 4

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Charleston 5, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up