Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 26 15 .634  Down East (Texas) 24 18 .571 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 16 26 .381 10½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 12 31 .279 15 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 26 16 .619  Lynchburg (Cleveland) 23 19 .548 3 Salem (Boston) 24 20 .545 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 30 .318 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 28 14 .667  Columbia (Kansas City) 22 18 .550 5 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 23 .465 8½ Augusta (Atlanta) 19 24 .442 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 7, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3

Carolina 8, Down East 4

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Charleston 5, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

