Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625  Down East (Texas) 24 17…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625  Down East (Texas) 24 17 .585 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 16 25 .390 10 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 11 31 .262 14½ North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 26 15 .634  Salem (Boston) 24 19 .558 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 19 .537 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 13 30 .302 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 27 14 .659  Columbia (Kansas City) 22 17 .564 4 Augusta (Atlanta) 19 23 .452 8½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 19 23 .452 8½

Monday’s Games

no games scheduled,

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 7, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

