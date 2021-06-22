Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|25
|15
|.625
|
|Down East (Texas)
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|25
|.390
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|31
|.262
|14½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|26
|15
|.634
|
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|30
|.302
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|27
|14
|.659
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|17
|.564
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
___
|Monday’s Games
no games scheduled,
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1
Carolina at Down East, ppd.
Salem 9, Lynchburg 8
Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0
Charleston 7, Augusta 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
