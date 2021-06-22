CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 11:59 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625 
Down East (Texas) 24 17 .585
Fayetteville (Houston) 16 25 .390 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 11 31 .262 14½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 26 15 .634 
Salem (Boston) 24 19 .558 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 19 .537 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 13 30 .302 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 27 14 .659 
Columbia (Kansas City) 22 17 .564 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 19 23 .452
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 19 23 .452

___

Monday’s Games

no games scheduled,

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 7, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

