Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|24
|.385
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|29
|.256
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|21
|17
|.553
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|28
|.300
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|15
|.595
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Down East 3
Carolina 8, Fayetteville 7
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 0
Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 5, Salem 1
Columbia 5, Augusta 4
|Friday’s Games
Down East 15, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston 4, Myrtle Beach 0
Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3
Salem 5, Delmarva 4
Columbia 5, Augusta 0
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
