Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 24 15 .615 — Down East (Texas) 23 16 .590 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 15 24 .385 9 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 10 29 .256 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 24 14 .632 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 21 17 .553 3 Salem (Boston) 22 18 .550 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 28 .300 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 25 13 .658 — Columbia (Kansas City) 22 15 .595 2½ Augusta (Atlanta) 18 22 .450 8 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 22 .436 8½

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Down East 3

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 7

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 5, Salem 1

Columbia 5, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Down East 15, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 5, Delmarva 4

Columbia 5, Augusta 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

