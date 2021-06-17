Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|23
|.395
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|28
|.263
|13
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|20
|17
|.541
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|27
|.308
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|21
|15
|.583
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|21
|.447
|7½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 6, Down East 2
Fayetteville 14, Carolina 6
Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 3
Salem 8, Delmarva 5
Augusta 7, Columbia 5
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Down East 3
Carolina 8, Fayetteville 7
Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 0
Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 5, Salem 1
Columbia 5, Augusta 4
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.