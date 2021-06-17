JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 11:50 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 23 15 .605
Down East (Texas) 22 16 .579 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 15 23 .395 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 10 28 .263 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 24 13 .649
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 20 17 .541 4
Salem (Boston) 21 18 .538 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 27 .308 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 24 13 .649
Columbia (Kansas City) 21 15 .583
Augusta (Atlanta) 18 21 .462 7
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 21 .447

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 6, Down East 2

Fayetteville 14, Carolina 6

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Augusta 7, Columbia 5

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Down East 3

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 7

Charleston 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3

Delmarva 5, Salem 1

Columbia 5, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

