Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 12:13 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 15 .595
Down East (Texas) 22 15 .595
Fayetteville (Houston) 15 22 .405 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 9 28 .243 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 13 .639
Salem (Boston) 21 17 .553 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 19 17 .528 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 26 .316 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 23 13 .639
Columbia (Kansas City) 20 15 .571
Augusta (Atlanta) 18 20 .474 6
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 20 .459

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Down East 7

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 6, Down East 2

Fayetteville 14, Carolina 6

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Augusta 7, Columbia 5

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

