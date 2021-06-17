Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 15 .595 — Down East (Texas) 22 15…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 15 .595 — Down East (Texas) 22 15 .595 — Fayetteville (Houston) 15 22 .405 7 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 9 28 .243 13 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 13 .639 — Salem (Boston) 21 17 .553 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 19 17 .528 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 26 .316 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 23 13 .639 — Columbia (Kansas City) 20 15 .571 2½ Augusta (Atlanta) 18 20 .474 6 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 20 .459 6½

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Down East 7

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 6, Down East 2

Fayetteville 14, Carolina 6

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Augusta 7, Columbia 5

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

