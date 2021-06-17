Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|22
|.405
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|28
|.243
|13
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|21
|17
|.553
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|26
|.316
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis 9, Down East 7
Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2
Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2
Salem 6, Delmarva 2
Columbia 4, Augusta 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 6, Down East 2
Fayetteville 14, Carolina 6
Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 6
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 3
Salem 8, Delmarva 5
Augusta 7, Columbia 5
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.