Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 14 .611 — Down East (Texas) 22 14 .611 — Fayetteville (Houston) 14 22 .389 8 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 8 28 .222 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 12 .657 — Salem (Boston) 20 17 .541 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 18 17 .514 5 Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 25 .324 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 22 13 .629 — Columbia (Kansas City) 20 14 .588 1½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 19 .472 5½ Augusta (Atlanta) 17 20 .459 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Down East 7

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

