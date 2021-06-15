CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines
Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 14 .611
Down East (Texas) 22 14 .611
Fayetteville (Houston) 14 22 .389 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 8 28 .222 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 12 .657
Salem (Boston) 20 17 .541 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 18 17 .514 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 25 .324 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 22 13 .629
Columbia (Kansas City) 20 14 .588
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 19 .472
Augusta (Atlanta) 17 20 .459 6

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Down East 7

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

