Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 10:47 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 21 13 .618
Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 14 .576
Fayetteville (Houston) 14 20 .412 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 7 26 .212 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 10 .697
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 17 16 .515 6
Salem (Boston) 18 17 .514 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 11 24 .314 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 21 13 .618
Columbia (Kansas City) 19 14 .576
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 17 .500 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 16 19 .457

___

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, ppd.

Kannapolis 6, Carolina 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 9, game 1

Down East 4, Fayetteville 0, game 2

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 7, Columbia 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1, game 1

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3, game 2

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 0, game 1

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 4, game 2

Columbia at Charleston, susp.

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

