Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|26
|.212
|13½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|17
|.514
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|24
|.314
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, ppd.
Kannapolis 6, Carolina 4
Fayetteville 10, Down East 9, game 1
Down East 4, Fayetteville 0, game 2
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 7, Columbia 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2
|Saturday’s Games
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1, game 1
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3, game 2
Down East 6, Fayetteville 3
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 0, game 1
Salem 6, Fredericksburg 4, game 2
Columbia at Charleston, susp.
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.