Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 11:33 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 20 13 .606
Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 14 .576 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 14 19 .424 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 7 26 .212 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 22 9 .710
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 15 .516 6
Salem (Boston) 17 16 .515 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 10 23 .303 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 21 13 .618
Columbia (Kansas City) 19 14 .576
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 16 17 .485
Augusta (Atlanta) 16 18 .471 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 2

Augusta 14, Myrtle Beach 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 7

Down East at Fayetteville, susp.

Kannapolis 10, Carolina 6

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 4

Charleston 5, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, ppd.

Kannapolis 6, Carolina 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 9, game 1

Down East 4, Fayetteville 0, game 2

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 7, Columbia 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

