Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 12 .613 — Down East (Texas) 19 12…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 12 .613 — Down East (Texas) 19 12 .613 — Fayetteville (Houston) 13 18 .419 6 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 5 26 .161 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 21 9 .700 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 14 .533 5 Salem (Boston) 17 15 .531 5 Fredericksburg (Washington) 9 23 .281 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 19 12 .613 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 19 13 .594 ½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 15 .500 3½ Augusta (Atlanta) 14 17 .452 5

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 3, Down East 0

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 3, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, susp.

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 11, Salem 1

Columbia 5, Charleston 3

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.