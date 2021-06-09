CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 11 .633
Down East (Texas) 18 12 .600 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 13 17 .433 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 4 26 .133 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 21 9 .700
Salem (Boston) 17 14 .548
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 14 .533 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 8 23 .258 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 19 12 .613
Columbia (Kansas City) 18 12 .600 ½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 14 .517 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 13 17 .433

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 15, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0

Augusta 9, Charleston 7

Salem 9, Lynchburg 2

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 3, Down East 0

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 3, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up