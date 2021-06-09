Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|26
|.133
|15
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|14
|.533
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|23
|.258
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 15, Carolina 7
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2
Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0
Augusta 9, Charleston 7
Salem 9, Lynchburg 2
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 3, Down East 0
Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 3, Columbia 1
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
