Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|11
|17
|.393
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|24
|.143
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|7
|22
|.241
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 2, game 1
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1, game 2
Carolina 6, Down East 5, game 1
Down East 5, Carolina 1, game 2
Salem 2, Lynchburg 0
Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0, game 1
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2
Charleston 8, Augusta 3
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 0, game 1
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 2, game 2
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4
Carolina 5, Down East 4
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 7, Augusta 0, 6 innings
Lynchburg 5, Salem 1
|Sunday’s Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.