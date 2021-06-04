Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630 — Down East (Texas) 17 10…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630 — Down East (Texas) 17 10 .630 — Fayetteville (Houston) 11 16 .407 6 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 24 .111 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 8 .704 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 12 .556 4 Salem (Boston) 15 13 .536 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 7 21 .250 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 17 10 .630 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 17 11 .607 ½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 14 13 .519 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 12 16 .429 5½

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 0

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 2, game 1

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1, game 2

Carolina 6, Down East 5, game 1

Down East 5, Carolina 1, game 2

Salem 2, Lynchburg 0

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0, game 1

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2

Charleston 8, Augusta 3

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

