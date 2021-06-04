CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 17 10 .630
Down East (Texas) 17 10 .630
Fayetteville (Houston) 11 16 .407 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 24 .111 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 8 .704
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 12 .556 4
Salem (Boston) 15 13 .536
Fredericksburg (Washington) 7 21 .250 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 17 10 .630
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 17 11 .607 ½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 14 13 .519 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 12 16 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 0

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 2, game 1

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1, game 2

Carolina 6, Down East 5, game 1

Down East 5, Carolina 1, game 2

Salem 2, Lynchburg 0

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0, game 1

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2

Charleston 8, Augusta 3

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up