Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 11:18 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640
Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 7 .731
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 11 .577 4
Salem (Boston) 14 13 .519
Fredericksburg (Washington) 6 21 .222 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 17 9 .654
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 16 11 .593
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 13 .500 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 12 15 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1

Augusta 7, Charleston 4

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 0

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

