Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640 — Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640 — Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 7 .731 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 11 .577 4 Salem (Boston) 14 13 .519 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 6 21 .222 13½ South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 17 9 .654 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 16 11 .593 1½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 13 .500 4 Augusta (Atlanta) 12 15 .444 5½

Wednesday’s Games

Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1

Augusta 7, Charleston 4

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 0

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

