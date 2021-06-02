VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 11:30 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640
Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 6 .760
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 10 .600 4
Salem (Boston) 13 13 .500
Fredericksburg (Washington) 5 21 .192 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 17 9 .654
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 15 11 .577 2
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 13 .500 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 12 14 .462 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 11 innings

Lynchburg 7, Salem 5

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 3

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 1, Charleston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1

Augusta 7, Charleston 4

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

