Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|22
|.120
|13
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|5
|20
|.200
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|14
|.430
|5
___
|Sunday’s Games
Fredericksburg 11, Down East 3
Carolina 5, Kannapolis 0, 1st game
Carolina 9, Kanapolis 5, 2nd game
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach 4, Salem 0, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 4, 2nd game
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0
Augusta 5 Columbia 3
Charleston 12, Fayetteville 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Salem 5
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 3
Down East 4, Carolina 3
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3
Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 4
Augusta 1, Charleston 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
