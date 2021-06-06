CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Lewis, Castanon help UCSB eliminates Oklahoma St. 13-3

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 7:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cory Lewis allowed just one run over eight innings, Marco Castanon had five RBIs and UC Santa Barbara eliminated Oklahoma State with a 13-3 win on Sunday at the Tucson Regional.

The Gauchos (41-19), who sent Oklahoma State to the loser’s bracket with a 14-4 win on Friday, need to beat No. 5 overall seed Arizona twice to earn a Super Regional berth.

Lewis (7-4) gave up four hits and three walk with five strikeouts and Castanon went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs.

UCSB hit four straight singles in the bottom of the second inning, the last of which scored Kyle Johnson and loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Castanon and Broc Mortensen hit back-to-back doubles before McClain O’Connor’s sacrifice fly scored Mortensen to make it 8-0.

Carson McCusker went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Oklahoma State (36-19-1).

