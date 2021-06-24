CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
LA Kings re-sign C Blake Lizotte to 1-year, $800,000 deal

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 8:39 PM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Center Blake Lizotte has re-signed with the Los Angeles Kings on a one-year, $800,000 contract extension.

The Kings announced the signing Thursday of Lizotte, a restricted free agent.

Lizotte had three goals and seven assists in 41 games for the Kings last season. His plus-2 rating was tied for the highest on the Kings’ roster as they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

After making his NHL debut in the final game of the 2018-19 season, Lizotte has 33 points in 107 games as a two-way depth forward for Los Angeles.

The Minnesota native signed a three-year, $4.475 million deal with the Kings as an undrafted free agent in April 2019 after two seasons at St. Cloud State, where he scored 69 points in 44 games.

