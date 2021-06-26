CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Korn Ferry Tour Maine Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 5:25 PM

Saturday
At Falmouth Country Club
North Course
Falmouth, Maine
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,372; Par: 71
Third Round

Chad Ramey 67-65-68_200

Ben Kohles 69-69-63_201

Brady Schnell 66-67-68_201

Jim Knous 64-69-68_201

Taylor Moore 72-65-65_202

Spencer Levin 69-65-68_202

Brett Stegmaier 64-69-69_202

Anders Albertson 72-63-68_203

Lee Hodges 67-66-70_203

Dylan Wu 70-70-64_204

Stephen Franken 68-71-65_204

Nicolas Echavarria 69-69-66_204

Seth Reeves 71-67-66_204

Kyle Reifers 68-66-70_204

Brent Grant 64-66-74_204

David Kocher 71-69-65_205

Conrad Shindler 69-69-67_205

Adam Svensson 67-71-67_205

Taylor Pendrith 69-68-68_205

Cameron Young 67-69-69_205

Steve Lewton 68-67-70_205

Joshua Creel 71-62-72_205

Kevin Roy 68-69-69_206

Jamie Arnold 67-70-69_206

Wade Binfield 70-65-71_206

Justin Lower 72-68-67_207

Hayden Buckley 71-68-68_207

Trey Mullinax 72-67-68_207

Erik Barnes 71-66-70_207

Max Rottluff 68-68-71_207

Peter Uihlein 68-68-71_207

Mark Blakefield 66-69-72_207

Josh McCarthy 67-72-69_208

Brandon Harkins 69-69-70_208

Paul Haley II 70-68-70_208

Alex Chiarella 66-72-70_208

Patrick Fishburn 67-69-72_208

Brandon Crick 69-71-69_209

T.J. Vogel 69-71-69_209

Tag Ridings 70-70-69_209

Rodrigo Lee 72-67-70_209

Evan Harmeling 69-70-70_209

Dawie van der Walt 69-70-70_209

Eric Cole 71-68-70_209

Chase Wright 67-71-71_209

Brandon Wu 72-68-70_210

Nicholas Thompson 70-70-70_210

Whee Kim 72-67-71_210

Dan McCarthy 75-64-71_210

Jake Knapp 70-68-72_210

Ben Silverman 69-69-72_210

Steve LeBrun 64-73-73_210

Blake Trimble 74-66-71_211

James Driscoll 71-69-71_211

Sangmoon Bae 72-68-71_211

Billy Tom Sargent 72-67-72_211

Kevin Yu 73-66-72_211

Robby Ormand 70-68-73_211

Brian Richey 66-72-73_211

Andy Pope 71-69-72_212

Rick Lamb 68-71-73_212

Andrew Novak 75-64-73_212

Patrick Flavin 67-70-75_212

Nick Voke 71-69-74_214

Jonathan Randolph 68-72-74_214

Marcelo Rozo 71-68-75_214

