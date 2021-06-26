Korn Ferry Tour Maine Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Falmouth Country Club
|North Course
|Falmouth, Maine
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,372; Par: 71
|Third Round
Chad Ramey 67-65-68_200
Ben Kohles 69-69-63_201
Brady Schnell 66-67-68_201
Jim Knous 64-69-68_201
Taylor Moore 72-65-65_202
Spencer Levin 69-65-68_202
Brett Stegmaier 64-69-69_202
Anders Albertson 72-63-68_203
Lee Hodges 67-66-70_203
Dylan Wu 70-70-64_204
Stephen Franken 68-71-65_204
Nicolas Echavarria 69-69-66_204
Seth Reeves 71-67-66_204
Kyle Reifers 68-66-70_204
Brent Grant 64-66-74_204
David Kocher 71-69-65_205
Conrad Shindler 69-69-67_205
Adam Svensson 67-71-67_205
Taylor Pendrith 69-68-68_205
Cameron Young 67-69-69_205
Steve Lewton 68-67-70_205
Joshua Creel 71-62-72_205
Kevin Roy 68-69-69_206
Jamie Arnold 67-70-69_206
Wade Binfield 70-65-71_206
Justin Lower 72-68-67_207
Hayden Buckley 71-68-68_207
Trey Mullinax 72-67-68_207
Erik Barnes 71-66-70_207
Max Rottluff 68-68-71_207
Peter Uihlein 68-68-71_207
Mark Blakefield 66-69-72_207
Josh McCarthy 67-72-69_208
Brandon Harkins 69-69-70_208
Paul Haley II 70-68-70_208
Alex Chiarella 66-72-70_208
Patrick Fishburn 67-69-72_208
Brandon Crick 69-71-69_209
T.J. Vogel 69-71-69_209
Tag Ridings 70-70-69_209
Rodrigo Lee 72-67-70_209
Evan Harmeling 69-70-70_209
Dawie van der Walt 69-70-70_209
Eric Cole 71-68-70_209
Chase Wright 67-71-71_209
Brandon Wu 72-68-70_210
Nicholas Thompson 70-70-70_210
Whee Kim 72-67-71_210
Dan McCarthy 75-64-71_210
Jake Knapp 70-68-72_210
Ben Silverman 69-69-72_210
Steve LeBrun 64-73-73_210
Blake Trimble 74-66-71_211
James Driscoll 71-69-71_211
Sangmoon Bae 72-68-71_211
Billy Tom Sargent 72-67-72_211
Kevin Yu 73-66-72_211
Robby Ormand 70-68-73_211
Brian Richey 66-72-73_211
Andy Pope 71-69-72_212
Rick Lamb 68-71-73_212
Andrew Novak 75-64-73_212
Patrick Flavin 67-70-75_212
Nick Voke 71-69-74_214
Jonathan Randolph 68-72-74_214
Marcelo Rozo 71-68-75_214
