Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 6 HR in 26-3 win over UConn

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 11:07 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Niko Kavadas hit a grand slam in Notre Dame’s five-run first inning, added a three-run shot in the ninth and the Irish beat Connecticut 26-3 on Saturday at the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas finished 3 for 4 with, eight RBIs, two walks and five runs. The senior, who came into the season with 19 career homers, tied Notre Dame’s single-season record for home runs with 20 (Frank Jacobs, 1991).

The Fighting Irish (32-11), who set a program record for runs in a postseason game, have won two regional games by a combined scored of 36-3 and can clinch a Super Regional berth with a win Sunday. UConn (34-18) plays Central Michigan in a loser-out game.

Ryan Cole hit a double to the gap in right-center that drove in three run and a three-run shot in the ninth for Notre Dame. Carter Putz, Brooks Coetzee and David LaManna each added a home run.

Christian Fedko had two doubles and an RBI and Erik Stock hit a solo homer for the Huskies.

Notre Dame’s Will Mercer (4-2) allowed eight hits and two runs over seven innings.

