James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 6:16 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kate Gordon cranked a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

It was James Madison’s first World Series game. The Dukes got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019.

Alexander threw 129 pitches and struck out nine. Shannon Saile pitched a complete game for Oklahoma. She gave up three hits and struck out nine.

