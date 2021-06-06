CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Irish advance to Super Regionals with win over C. Michigan

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 8:57 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Carter Putz’s grand slam home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open and Notre Dame went on to beat Central Michigan 14-2 on Sunday to send the Irish to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002.

Putz added a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth and left the park six times in three games at the South Bend Regional. Notre Dame (33-11) outscored its opponents 50-5 with 15 homers during the weekend.

The Chippewas (42-18) took a 1-0 lead an inning earlier when Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a solo homer on a 1-1 pitch. Notre Dame took the lead for good in its half of the fourth when Niko Kavadas hit a solo shot, and Putz later scored from third on a throwing by CMU shortstop Justin Simpson.

Ryan Cole hit a three-run homer for Notre Dame in the seventh and Brooks Coetzee hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Lockwood-Powell, Simpson and Jakob Marsee each collected a pair of hits for CMU.

