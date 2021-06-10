CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Ingebrigtsen breaks 21-year-old European record in Florence

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 5:59 PM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Norwegian youngster Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a 21-year-old European record as he won the 5,000 meters at the Diamond League meeting at Florence on Thursday.

Ingebrigtsen posted a time of 12 minutes, 48.45 seconds to surpass the European mark of 12:49.71 set by Mohammed Mourhit of Belgium in 2000.

It was also a personal best for the 20-year-old Norwegian — who had never run the distance in under 13 minutes — as well as the world leading time this year. There is just over a month until the Tokyo Olympics.

“Today it was like winning a gold medal. It is pretty crazy,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I was expecting a PB, because it has been two years since my last PB. I was most likely to run under 13 minutes, but this European record is incredible.

“Now I have to be able to win a medal, too. If I am able to win against the best runners, then I can also win at the Olympics. I am always excited to race. I did not expect this time and this record.”

World-record holder Joshua Cheptege finished sixth, six seconds behind Ingebrigtsen.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands came within half a second of a world record in the women’s 1,500. Her meeting record of 3:53.63 saw her beat Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, despite the Kenyan running a personal best and national record.

Dina Asher-Smith also set a Golden Gala meet record in the 200. The world champion’s time of 22.06 was just 0.03 off Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s world-leading mark this year.

Jamaica’s Omar McLeod set a world lead and meet record of 13.01 in the men’s 110 hurdles, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico clocked 12.38 to surpass the women’s 100 hurdles meet record that had stood since 1980.

