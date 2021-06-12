CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Informative wins Salvator Mile at Monmouth and pays $161.60.

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 6:18 PM

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Informative caught heavily favored Ny Traffic in the stretch and scored a stunning one-length victory in the Grade 3 $150,000 Salvator Mile at Monmouth Park, paying a whopping $161.80 to win.

Trained by Uriah St. Lewis and ridden by Jose Ferrer, Informative covered the mile in 1 minute, 37.01 seconds. The win was the third in 25 career starts for the 4-year-old, and it was his first graded stakes victory.

St. Lewis said Informative was blocked and checked in finishing second in his previous race at Pimlico, a $35,000 optional claimer on May 15.

Informative was last in the 10-horse field through the first half mile before getting into gear. The son of Bodemeister was 4 1/2 lengths back at the quarter-mile pole before catching Ny Traffic, the runner-up to 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Haskell at Monmouth last year.

“The horse can’t read the board, so he didn’t know (his odds),” Ferrer said. “I’ve always said you don’t have a chance if you stay in the jockeys’ room and this is proof of that.”

Galerio finished third.

The track will be in the news again Sunday with Mandaloun returning to racing for the first time since finishing second in this year’s Kentucky Derby. The Brad Cox colt could still be named the winner if Medina Spirit is disqualified for failing a postrace drug test.

Mandaloun, who schooled in the Monmouth paddock before the sixth race Saturday, will face four rivals in the Grade 1 Pegasus Stakes, a 1-1/16 miles race for 3-year-olds. It could serve as a prep race for the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth on July 17.

