IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 Results

Sunday At Raceway at Belle Isle Detroit. Lap length: 2.35 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Raceway at Belle Isle

Detroit.

Lap length: 2.35 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

4. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

5. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

6. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

7. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

8. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

9. (22) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

10. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

11. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

12. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

14. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

15. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

16. (13) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

17. (11) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.

18. (3) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.

19. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.

20. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.

21. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.

22. (15) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Running.

23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 61, Running.

24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 57, Did not finish.

25. (23) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 46, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.227 mph.

Time of Race: 01:41:30.8814.

Margin of Victory: 6.7595 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-67, O’Ward 68.

Points: O’Ward 299, Palou 298, Dixon 263, Newgarden 248, Pagenaud 243, Veekay 243, Ericsson 211, Rahal 209, Herta 202, Sato 181.

