IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 Results

Sunday
At Raceway at Belle Isle
Detroit.
Lap length: 2.35 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70 laps, Running.
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
4. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
5. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
6. (20) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
7. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
8. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
9. (22) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
10. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
11. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
12. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
13. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
14. (14) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
15. (8) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
16. (13) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
17. (11) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 70, Running.
18. (3) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 70, Running.
19. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.
20. (21) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 69, Running.
21. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 69, Running.
22. (15) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Running.
23. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 61, Running.
24. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 57, Did not finish.
25. (23) Oliver Askew, Dallara-Chevrolet, 46, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.227 mph.
Time of Race: 01:41:30.8814.
Margin of Victory: 6.7595 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 11 laps.
Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-67, O’Ward 68.
Points: O’Ward 299, Palou 298, Dixon 263, Newgarden 248, Pagenaud 243, Veekay 243, Ericsson 211, Rahal 209, Herta 202, Sato 181.
