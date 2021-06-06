CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Hoover drives in winning…

Hoover drives in winning runs as E. Carolina beats Charlotte

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 1:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and East Carolina rallied to beat Charlotte 7-5 on Saturday in the Greenville Regional.

The Pirates (43-15) entered the eighth facing a 5-4 deficit. Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line scored Zach Agnos who reached base on a walk to even the score.

Earlier, Charlotte (40-20) Charlotte took a 4-1 lead in its half of the third when LuJames Groover III and Nate Furman each drove in a pair of runs as the 49ers sent the entire order to the plate.

Connor Norby and Alec Makarewicz each batted 2 for 3 for East Carolina.

Furman, Groover and Aaron McKeithan each went 2 for 4 for Charlotte

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up