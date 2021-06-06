Hoover drives in winning runs as E. Carolina beats Charlotte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and East Carolina rallied to beat Charlotte 7-5 on Saturday in the Greenville Regional.

The Pirates (43-15) entered the eighth facing a 5-4 deficit. Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line scored Zach Agnos who reached base on a walk to even the score.

Earlier, Charlotte (40-20) Charlotte took a 4-1 lead in its half of the third when LuJames Groover III and Nate Furman each drove in a pair of runs as the 49ers sent the entire order to the plate.

Connor Norby and Alec Makarewicz each batted 2 for 3 for East Carolina.

Furman, Groover and Aaron McKeithan each went 2 for 4 for Charlotte

