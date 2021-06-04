CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Honduras-US Summary

Honduras-US Summary

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 12:19 AM

United States 0 1—1
Honduras 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Siebatcheu 1(McKennie), 89th minute.

Yellow cards_DRodríguez, Hon, 57th; Acosta, Hon, 75th; McKenzie, US, 84th; Tyler Adams, US, 87th; Elis, Hon, 90th+6. Red cards_None.

Referee_Oshane Nation, Jamaica. Linesmen_Zachari Zeegelaar, Suriname; Jassett Kerr, Jamaica.

A_34,451.

Lineups

Honduras_Edrick Menjívar; Kevin Álvarez, Marcelo Pereira (Oscar Boniek García, 74th), Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodríguez (Éver Alvarado, 65th); Alexander López (Edwin Rodríguez, 63rd) Deybi Flores, Jonathan Toro (Bryan Acosta, 64th), Rigoberto Rivas (Jhow Benavídez, 74th); Alberth Elis, Anthony Lozano

United States_Zack Steffen; Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Mark McKenzie, Antonee Robinson (Reggie Cannon, 78th); Jackson Yueill (Kellyn Acosta, 83rd), Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget, Christian Pulisic (Matt Miazga, 90th+4), Gio Reyna (Brenden Aaronson, 78th); Josh Sargent (Jordan Siebatcheu, 78th)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

