High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 10:46 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 17 .653
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 27 22 .551 5
Wilmington (Washington) 22 26 .458
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 29 .408 12
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 17 31 .354 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 33 15 .688
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 22 .560 6
Rome (Atlanta) 26 22 .542 7
Greenville (Boston) 25 25 .500 9
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 27 .460 11
Asheville (Houston) 22 27 .449 11½
Hickory (Texas) 19 31 .380 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Rome 6, Wilmington 2

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1

Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2

Hickory 5, Asheville 3

Rome 13, Wilmington 3

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Thursday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

