High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|26
|.458
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|29
|.408
|12
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|31
|.354
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|22
|.542
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|27
|.449
|11½
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|31
|.380
|15
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Rome 6, Wilmington 2
Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1
Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, game 1
Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 6, game 2
Hickory 5, Asheville 3
Rome 13, Wilmington 3
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 7, 10 innings
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
|Thursday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.