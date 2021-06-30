Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 26 21 .553
Wilmington (Washington) 22 25 .468
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 28 .417 11
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 30 .348 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 32 15 .681
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 21 .571 5
Rome (Atlanta) 25 22 .532 7
Greenville (Boston) 24 25 .490 9
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 26 .469 10
Asheville (Houston) 22 26 .458 10½
Hickory (Texas) 18 31 .367 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 9, Greenville 5

Rome 8, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Rome 6, Wilmington 2

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up