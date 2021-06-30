High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|28
|.417
|11
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|30
|.348
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|21
|.571
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|25
|22
|.532
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|25
|.490
|9
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|26
|.469
|10
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|31
|.367
|15
___
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3
Greensboro 9, Greenville 5
Rome 8, Aberdeen 4
Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Rome 6, Wilmington 2
Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1
Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5
Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
