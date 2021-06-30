High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 26…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 26 21 .553 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 25 .468 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 28 .417 11 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 30 .348 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 32 15 .681 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 21 .571 5 Rome (Atlanta) 25 22 .532 7 Greenville (Boston) 24 25 .490 9 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 26 .469 10 Asheville (Houston) 22 26 .458 10½ Hickory (Texas) 18 31 .367 15

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 9, Greenville 5

Rome 8, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Rome 6, Wilmington 2

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

