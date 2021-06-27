CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 8:51 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 17 .638
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25 21 .543
Wilmington (Washington) 22 24 .478
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 27 .426 10
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 29 .356 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 31 15 .674
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583 4
Rome (Atlanta) 24 22 .522 7
Greenville (Boston) 24 24 .500 8
Asheville (Houston) 22 25 .468
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 22 26 .458 10
Hickory (Texas) 17 31 .354 15

___

Saturdays’s Games

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Rome 0

Greensboro 9, Greenville 4

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 9, Greenville 5

Rome 8, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sports

