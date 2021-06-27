High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 17 .638 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 17 .638 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25 21 .543 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 24 .478 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 27 .426 10 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 29 .356 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 31 15 .674 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583 4 Rome (Atlanta) 24 22 .522 7 Greenville (Boston) 24 24 .500 8 Asheville (Houston) 22 25 .468 9½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 22 26 .458 10 Hickory (Texas) 17 31 .354 15

Saturdays’s Games

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Rome 0

Greensboro 9, Greenville 4

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 9, Greenville 5

Rome 8, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.