High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|21
|.543
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|27
|.426
|10
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|29
|.356
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|20
|.583
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|22
|.522
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|24
|.500
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|25
|.468
|9½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|31
|.354
|15
___
|Saturdays’s Games
Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4
Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 5, Rome 0
Greensboro 9, Greenville 4
Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3
Greensboro 9, Greenville 5
Rome 8, Aberdeen 4
Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
