High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 16 .652 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25 20 .556 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 24 .467 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 19 27 .413 11 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 28 .364 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 30 15 .667 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 4 Rome (Atlanta) 23 22 .511 7 Greenville (Boston) 24 23 .511 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 22 25 .468 9 Asheville (Houston) 21 25 .457 9½ Hickory (Texas) 17 30 .362 14

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9

Rome 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturdays’s Games

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Rome 0

Greensboro 9, Greenville 4

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

