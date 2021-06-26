CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 16 .652
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25 20 .556
Wilmington (Washington) 21 24 .467
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 19 27 .413 11
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 28 .364 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 30 15 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 4
Rome (Atlanta) 23 22 .511 7
Greenville (Boston) 24 23 .511 7
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 22 25 .468 9
Asheville (Houston) 21 25 .457
Hickory (Texas) 17 30 .362 14

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9

Rome 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturdays’s Games

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Rome 0

Greensboro 9, Greenville 4

Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up