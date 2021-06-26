High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|24
|.467
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|27
|.413
|11
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|28
|.364
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|23
|.511
|7
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|25
|.468
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|30
|.362
|14
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 2, Greenville 1
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2
Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9
Rome 3, Aberdeen 2
|Saturdays’s Games
Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 5
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 4
Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 5, Rome 0
Greensboro 9, Greenville 4
Hickory 8, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.