High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 29 16 .644 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 20 .545 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 23 .477 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 19 26 .422 10 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 15 28 .349 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 30 14 .682 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 26 20 .565 5 Rome (Atlanta) 23 21 .523 7 Greenville (Boston) 24 22 .522 7 Asheville (Houston) 21 24 .467 9½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 25 .457 10 Hickory (Texas) 16 30 .348 15

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7, 10 innings

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 1

Rome 4, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9

Rome 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturdays’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

