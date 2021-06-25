CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 29 16 .644
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 20 .545
Wilmington (Washington) 21 23 .477
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 19 26 .422 10
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 15 28 .349 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 30 14 .682
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 26 20 .565 5
Rome (Atlanta) 23 21 .523 7
Greenville (Boston) 24 22 .522 7
Asheville (Houston) 21 24 .467
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 25 .457 10
Hickory (Texas) 16 30 .348 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7, 10 innings

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 1

Rome 4, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 2, Greenville 1

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3

Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9

Rome 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturdays’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

