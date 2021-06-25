High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|23
|.477
|7½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|26
|.422
|10
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|28
|.349
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|26
|20
|.565
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|22
|.522
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|24
|.467
|9½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|25
|.457
|10
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|30
|.348
|15
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0
Greenville 8, Greensboro 7, 10 innings
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 1
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 1
Rome 4, Aberdeen 3
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 2, Greenville 1
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 3
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 2
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 2
Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 9
Rome 3, Aberdeen 2
|Saturdays’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
