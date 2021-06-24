High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 28 16 .636 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 28 16 .636 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 19 .558 3½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 22 .488 6½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 19 25 .432 9 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 14 28 .333 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 30 13 .698 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 25 20 .556 6 Greenville (Boston) 24 21 .533 7 Rome (Atlanta) 22 21 .512 8 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 24 .467 10 Asheville (Houston) 20 24 .455 10½ Hickory (Texas) 15 30 .333 16

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7

Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8, 11 innings

Aberdeen 3, Rome 2

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7, 10 innings

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 1

Rome 4, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturdays’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

