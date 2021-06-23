High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|21
|.500
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|25
|.419
|9
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|27
|.341
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|19
|.568
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|21
|.500
|8
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|23
|.477
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|24
|.442
|10½
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|29
|.341
|15
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5
Greensboro 9, Greenville 1
Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14
Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3
Rome 14, Aberdeen 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings
Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7
Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8, 11 innings
Aberdeen 3, Rome 2
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
