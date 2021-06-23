CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 27 16 .628
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 18 .571
Wilmington (Washington) 21 21 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 25 .419 9
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 14 27 .341 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 29 13 .690
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 25 19 .568 5
Greenville (Boston) 23 21 .523 7
Rome (Atlanta) 21 21 .500 8
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 23 .477 9
Asheville (Houston) 19 24 .442 10½
Hickory (Texas) 15 29 .341 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 9, Greenville 1

Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14

Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3

Rome 14, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7

Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8, 11 innings

Aberdeen 3, Rome 2

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up